Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 137,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 260,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

