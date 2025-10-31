Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 213 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

VV stock opened at $314.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.76 and a 200-day moving average of $286.71. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

