Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 748.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Snowflake by 149.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,000. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $373,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,561.25. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 865,647 shares of company stock worth $199,370,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $271.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average is $209.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.23 and a 52-week high of $273.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.95.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

