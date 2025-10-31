Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

