Tradewinds LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,433 iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.