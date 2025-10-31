Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41.90 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $41,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

