Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.01 and its 200-day moving average is $240.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

