4,871 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $140.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $142.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

