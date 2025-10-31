Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $273,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

