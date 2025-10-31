Putney Financial Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Putney Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 183.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 261,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 169,120 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $344.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.99 and a 200 day moving average of $304.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,110 shares of company stock valued at $60,778,364. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.