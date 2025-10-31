Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Position Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $96,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.59.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $239.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

