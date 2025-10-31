Pathway Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 546,223 Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 546,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Sprinklr accounts for approximately 5.1% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Sprinklr at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 209.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 69.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 266.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Insider Activity

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $286,812.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 695,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,450.75. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $51,832.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 434,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,064. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,130 shares of company stock worth $3,616,042. 60.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.