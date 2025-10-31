AMG National Trust Bank Buys 19,531 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,496.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,172 shares of company stock worth $808,863 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

