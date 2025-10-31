Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires 283 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,618,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

