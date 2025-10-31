Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,792,000 after buying an additional 516,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

IJH stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

