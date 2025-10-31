Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,802 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 58.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 41.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $73.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

