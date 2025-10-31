Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,858,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,661,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,253,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 463,934 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,170,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,001,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after buying an additional 68,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 971,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 63,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

