Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

