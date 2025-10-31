Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $915,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $172.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

