Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Corning by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 90.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Corning by 66.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Corning Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $90.30 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 211,924 shares of company stock worth $16,841,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.