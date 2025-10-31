Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,803 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $28,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of AMP opened at $453.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.95 and a 200 day moving average of $503.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

