HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.0%

Fortinet stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

