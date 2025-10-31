HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,667 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 546.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 53.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.37.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

