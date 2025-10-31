Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

Zoetis stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $183.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average is $153.41.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.