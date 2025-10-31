Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $175.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

