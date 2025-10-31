Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $789,943,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after purchasing an additional 680,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after purchasing an additional 666,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 241.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 856,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,039,000 after purchasing an additional 605,689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after buying an additional 324,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $322.11 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

