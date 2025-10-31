Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $447.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.