HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $344.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.11. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 193,110 shares of company stock worth $60,778,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

