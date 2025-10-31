Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

