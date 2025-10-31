Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS Stock Holdings Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,919 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,806 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 779,618 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,183,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,319,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

