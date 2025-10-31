Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VEU opened at $72.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

