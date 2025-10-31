Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $308,000 in Critical Metals Corp. $CRML

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Canton Hathaway LLC owned 0.09% of Critical Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Critical Metals by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Critical Metals stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Critical Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRML shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

