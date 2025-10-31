Canton Hathaway LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares during the period. QXO accounts for approximately 1.3% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC owned approximately 0.05% of QXO worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QXO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QXO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on QXO in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on QXO in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered QXO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Shares of NYSE:QXO opened at $17.76 on Friday. QXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. QXO had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

