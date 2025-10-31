Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $201.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

