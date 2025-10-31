Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 140,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

