IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

