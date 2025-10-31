PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.80 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

