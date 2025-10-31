IFG Advisory LLC Has $9.51 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838,689 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 148,838 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE WMT opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $815.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.