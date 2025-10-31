IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $244.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

