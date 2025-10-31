Elite Life Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. $SENS

Elite Life Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Senseonics by 120.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 127,086 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 162,628 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.69 million, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

