IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,528 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,233,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $209.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

