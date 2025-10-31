Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Acquired by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Solventum makes up about 2.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Solventum worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SOLV. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

