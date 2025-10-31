Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 2,872 Shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF $FLRT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.75% of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRT. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 174,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF alerts:

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FLRT stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $567.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Profile

The Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (FLRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund targeting floating-rate debt from non-investment-grade issuers. FLRT was launched on Feb 19, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.