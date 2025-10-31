Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 954 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 80,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 22.1% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 42.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.51.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $440.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.19 and a 200-day moving average of $346.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.