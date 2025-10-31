15,282 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in CME Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.53.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CME opened at $262.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.01. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.94 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

