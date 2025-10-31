Linscomb Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

