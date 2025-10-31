Linscomb Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,772 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.1% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $89,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 109,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,657 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

