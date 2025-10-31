GAM Holding AG Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 56.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 265.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $404.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $353.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.12.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $322.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $341.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.