Linscomb Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18,566.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 254,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%

IWF stock opened at $484.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.