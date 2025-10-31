Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 6,548 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JPEM

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned 2.38% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,047.0% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPEM stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market cap of $360.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

